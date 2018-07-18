MISSOULA – A 38-year-old male is in police custody and is being charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent.

Court documents say that Wes Lee Whitaker raped a 3-year-old female victim multiple times while in the victim’s home in Missoula County.

The victim, who is identified as Jane Doe, told her mom that Whitaker had touched her in a sexual manner multiple times. According to court documents, Doe told officials that Whitaker would wake her in the middle of the night during the attacks.

Officials say Whitaker has denied the incidents, but when pressed Whitaker said he sometimes drinks and does not remember if he ever raped the victim.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News