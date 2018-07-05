HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County-City of Helena 911 Center says it processed more than 450 calls from July 3rd to the 5th.

On Facebook, the 911 Center says it processed 42 fireworks complaints, and local fire departments responded to six wildland fires, presumably started by fireworks.

Fire danger could continue to increase into the weekend, as the area sees the first 90 degree days of the year.

Story continues below



Open burning has been closed in the Lincoln and Augusta areas in Northern Lewis and Clark County.

Local officials are expected to meet again Friday to re-evaluate fire danger and open burning in other parts of the county.