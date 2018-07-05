Five things to know about the President’s visit to Great Falls:

1. President Donald Trump plans to visit Great Falls on Thursday, July 5th.

2. He will host a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. There is no word yet on whether President Trump will visit Malmstrom Air Force Base or any other organizations or businesses in/around Great Falls.

3. People can request free tickets to the rally at the Donald Trump website by clicking here.

4. During the event, the President plans to rally support for Matt Rosendale, the GOP candidate who is challenging U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) in the November election.

5. Laura Wight and Jasmine Cassandra are organizing an event called “Grab Him by the Hypocrisy: Rally Against Trump.” They say that they are planning to hold the rally as close to the outside doors of the Four Seasons Arena as security will allow. The organizers say that it is intended to be a peaceful and nonviolent protest. Click here to learn more about it at their Facebook event page.

MTN plans to broadcast the event on TV and online.

