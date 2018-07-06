BILLINGS – Emergency responders in Billings combined forces Thursday morning to rescue a 14-year-old girl who fell from the Rims.

The fall came after officers responded to a call about a physical disturbance atop the rims, possibly involving a firearm.

Malik Toure, 18, was involved in the physical disturbance and has been arrested for driving under the influence and cited for driving without a license, according to Billings police.

Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said a tip about a vehicle associated with the altercation brought officers to the Rims.

“When officers arrived, they did locate the vehicle. Three females got out of the vehicle and ran south towards the Rims,” Wooley said.

The responding officer stayed with the vehicle occupied by two males atop the Rims.

While dealing with the males, there was another 911 call from residents down below, notifying the police that one of the girls had fallen.

When she was found, the girl was unconscious, but breathing, police said.

At that point, it turned into a search and rescue. Harnesses were used to lower a stretcher to the girl.

The girl was soon secured, and the stretcher was pulled back up the face of the Rims to an ambulance waiting above, according to police.

She was transported to St. Vincent Healthcare.

Once the girl was secured in the stretcher, the climb back up the Rims took less than five minutes, police said.

Police said they are still trying to figure out what preceded the original 911 call.

Reporting by Connor Pregizer for MTN News