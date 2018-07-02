DIVIDE – A Whitehall teacher from a small school got a very big award recently.

Judy Boyle, who is a teacher at the Divide School, received the Excellence Award for Science and Engineering from the White House.

Boyle is the supervising teacher at a school that only has six students in Divide, Montana, about 20 miles south of Butte.

Story continues below



She said she’s honored to receive the award, and she believes her students can do well even though it’s a very small school.

“And that’s the way we feel. We can still be big and we can still shine, and we can still be citizen scientists and make a difference,” Boyle said.

She received the award during a ceremony in Washington D.C. on Tuesday evening.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News