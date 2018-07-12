BUTTE – A Montana Tech alumnus made a very generous donation to the school erect its latest building.

Montana Tech announced this week that Skye and Kambria Callantine made a $1 million donation to go toward the construction of the Student Success Center that’s currently being built on the campus.

Skye graduated from Montana Tech in 1997 in the geophysical engineering program.

“The great part about Skye and Kambria is they get it. They understand what we’re trying to accomplish here at Montana Tech and the value that Montana Tech provides and provided them and has changed their lives,” said Tech Vice Chancellor Joe McClafferty.

The $24 million Student Success Center is expected to be ready by next spring.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News