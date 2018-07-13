American Prairie Reserve, based in Montana, is working to create the largest nature reserve in the contiguous United States.

Ecoflight recently hosted a birds-eye view of a portion of the 400,000 acre reserve and the 200-mile hut-to-trail system in the Missouri Breaks region of Montana.

The huts on the hut-to-trail system will be located on the reserve in central Montana, and will be a welcome sight for people arriving by foot, horse, or bike.

APR expects visitors to plan trips exploring the surrounding terrain, with their huts as their base-camp to return to in the evening. Each hut will feature a kitchen, tables, a gathering area, and sleeping space for up to nine visitors.

Across the 200-mile wide region, nine areas have been identified as potential hut sites.

More will be added over time, eventually forming a system with sites that are just one day’s travel away from each other.

The APR website states:

American Prairie Reserve is a freestanding Montana-based nonprofit that started to assemble land in 2004. Our main focus is to purchase and permanently hold title to private lands that glue together a vast mosaic of existing public lands so that the region is managed thoughtfully and collaboratively with state and federal agencies for wildlife conservation and public access.

