<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Cascade Conservation District set up at Broadwater Bay on Wednesday evening to talk with boaters while they launch about the “clean, drain, dry” program and their work protecting Montana waterways from aquatic invasive species.

The clean, drain, dry program hopes to educate boaters, anglers, and any water users about invasive species and to prevent the spread of them.

Invasive species are not native to Montana and include certain types of mussels, pathogens, and some plants.

Story continues below



You can’t necessarily see some with the naked eye, such as pathogens and baby mussels, which is why the clean, drain, dry program is so important. If your boat is cleaned, drained, and dried, it will not spread invasive species.

Invasive species are also detrimental to waterways, dams, irrigation systems, and infrastructures.

Liz Lodman, the FWP boating education coordinator, wanted to remind people from out of state that if you are coming into Montana, your boat will need to be inspected before launching.

If you’re taking a boat east of the Continental Divide to west of the Continental Divide, you will also need to be inspected, which is because the Columbia River Basin. The Columbia River Basin is east of the Continental Divide and is the last mussel free basin in the United States.

Your boat will also need to be inspected if you are taking it off of Canyon Ferry or Tiber Reservoirs to another waterway as both tested positive for invasive mussels in 2016.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News

More information about the efforts to prevent invasive water species can be found on the FWP website including the following information:

CLEAN

Completely remove all mud, water, and vegetation before leaving the access area.

Inspect your boat, trailer, and all gear. Pay attention to crevices and hidden areas.

Remove all vegetation (by hand or sprayer).

Remove all mud (use a pressurized power sprayer, found at most do-it-yourself car washes). The hot water kills organisms and the pressure removes mud and vegetation.

No need to use chemicals or soap.

Dispose of debris in trash or on dry land away from water or ramp.

DRAIN

Drain all water from watercraft and equipment.

Drain or remove water from boat, bilge, live well, engine, internal compartments, and bait buckets by removing drain plugs before leaving the access area.

DRY