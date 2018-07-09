<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BILLINGS – The Big Horn County Coroner on Monday identified Faith Deputee as the girl who died from injuries she sustained in a crash.

Coroner Terry Bullis Hardin said that Deputee, 5 years old, was from Hardin.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on the Interstate 90 Frontage Road about four miles southeast of Hardin. Deputee was taken to a hospital in Billings, and died Saturday evening.

According to Bullis, the girl was a passenger in a vehicle that struck a horse. He said initial reports that the girl was riding the horse at the time of the crash were incorrect.

We do not yet know whether any citations or criminal charges will be issued.

We will update you if we get more information.

Reporting by Victoria Hill for MTN News

At least eight people have died in crashes on Montana roads so far in July 2018 as of Friday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP attributes most of the crashes to people not wearing seatbelts, speed, and impairment. Troopers say these are the leading causes of vehicle fatalities in Montana. The MHP says that reducing the number of fatalities on Montana roads ultimately depends on people making good decisions before getting behind the wheel.

