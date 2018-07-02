Happy Monday! What a beautiful start of July with blue sky, comfy temperatures and great outdoor conditions. The Lincoln Rodeo was even a bit chilly with a shower or two that passed through over the weekend. The cooler start to July will continue for the next couple of days. Low pressure will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. It will also be breezy with below average temperatures in the 60s. Higher mountain locations will be in the 40s and 50s with even a chance of wet snowflakes mixed in the showers above about 8000′! Independence Day will be absolutely spectacular with sunny skies, a light breeze and highs in the 70s. After the 4th, summer finally hits hard. Thursday’s temperatures will soar up into the 80s and low 90s. Friday will be a scorcher with highs in the 90s for most of the state, except some areas of eastern Montana will top 100 degrees! Sunshine, low humidity and steady wind will really start to dry things out. Hot temperatures in the 80s and 90s, with no moisture, will continue through the weekend into next week. Fire season is upon us, and although it has been very quiet this year thus far, things will be changing quickly.

Have a nice day!

Curtis Grevenitz