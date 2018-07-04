Happy Independence Day!  It’s going to be a beautiful day to be outside, before things start to really heat up later this week.  Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid- to- upper 70s but climb into the 80s and 90s Thursday and Friday as the first real heat wave of summer arrives.  Expect clear skies and mild temperatures today.  Hot and dry conditions will persist through the end of the week, which will be prime for fire development.

Watches/ Warnings: A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 8 pm tonight on Fort Peck Lake.  Starting Friday, locations in northeastern Montana will be under a HEAT ADVISORY once temperatures start to climb into the 90s.

Have a happy and safe holiday!

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

