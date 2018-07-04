Happy Independence Day! It’s going to be a beautiful day to be outside, before things start to really heat up later this week. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid- to- upper 70s but climb into the 80s and 90s Thursday and Friday as the first real heat wave of summer arrives. Expect clear skies and mild temperatures today. Hot and dry conditions will persist through the end of the week, which will be prime for fire development.

Watches/ Warnings: A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 8 pm tonight on Fort Peck Lake. Starting Friday, locations in northeastern Montana will be under a HEAT ADVISORY once temperatures start to climb into the 90s.

Have a happy and safe holiday!

Katie Alexander