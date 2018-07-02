<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

As we approach July 4th on Wednesday, there will be a bit of moisture coming through. This evening, parts southern and eastern Montana will get some quick- moving thunderstorms. While these will move out fairly quickly, Tuesday will bring more thunderstorms for central Montana. By Wednesday, however, things will clear up for the treasure state as a ridge of high pressure develops over the Mountain West, resulting in a warm-up into the weekend.

While today and tomorrow may be slightly wet, this moisture is keeping Montana free from fire-weather conditions for the meantime.

Have a great day.

Katie Alexander