As we approach July 4th on Wednesday, there will be a bit of moisture coming through.  This evening, parts southern and eastern Montana will get some quick- moving thunderstorms.  While these will move out fairly quickly, Tuesday will bring more thunderstorms for central Montana.  By Wednesday, however, things will clear up for the treasure state as a ridge of high pressure develops over the Mountain West, resulting in a warm-up into the weekend.

While today and tomorrow may be slightly wet, this moisture is keeping Montana free from fire-weather conditions for the meantime.

Have a great day.

Story continues below

Katie Alexander

Previous articleDrag racers hit the track for Helena’s annual Blast from the Past
Next articleOne dead in Blackfeet Reservation shooting
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY