Beaver Creek Reservoir, or Lower Lake, in Hill County is closed to recreation until further notice due to toxic algae that may be present.

The Hill County Health Department reported on July 6 that camping is still allowed; however, the public must stay out of the water.

The HCHD stated they are asking people to stay off the lake for precautionary purposes.

The 2nd annual Bears Paw SUPfest, a stand-up paddle board celebration scheduled for July 7-8, was moved to Second Lake.

Beaver Creek Park is located on the north slopes of the Bears Paw Mountains and about ten miles from Havre.

According to HCHD, certain environmental conditions such as elevated levels of nutrients, warmer temperatures, still water, and plentiful sunshine can promote the growth of cyanobacteria to higher densities, which forms cyanobacterial blooms.

The blooms may result in higher concentrations of cyanotoxins, such as algae.

Toxic algae makes water unsafe so it’s advised to keep all pets and livestock away from the lake water.

To report new algae blooms, please contact hab.mt.gov or call 1-888-849-2938.