BILLINGS – Officials with Billings Logan International Airport gave progress updates to the City Council and Q2 News about their $40 million expansion plan Monday.

The main focus is to update the airport, said Kevin Ploehn, the city’s director of aviation and transit, adding the project is in the design phase, the first of three.

“The current design isn’t very conducive, when it gets busy at the airport because it’s designed as more of a pod structure so when it’s busy it doesn’t it make it easy to maneuver. The goal is to design the expansion and add three more gates to the five the airport has right now,” Ploehn said.

Construction will start with the deli area and the expansion of the west end, allowing an expansion for concessions at the airport.

The project right now is just the beginning the design process, and Ploehn said it’s projected to probably go until next summer. He added that it’s a complicated project.

The main construction will probably begin late next summer once designs on the expansion are finalized.

Reporting by Zoe Zandora MTN News