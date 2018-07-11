BILLINGS – TripAdvisor, a travel website with a far reach, has placed a Billings burger restaurant in a nationwide top 10 list.

The Burger Dive in downtown Billings came in at the number 10 spot.

“We have leveraged the feedback from diners browsing TripAdvisor to surface the best burger restaurants in America,” Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor, said in a press release issued Wednesday. “This list serves up some of juiciest, crowd-pleasing burgers you should try – ranging from the traditional patty, to those with toppings including peanut butter and fried eggs.”

The press release describes the Burger Dive as paying “homage to the classic drive-ins and diners, while simultaneously delivering innovative, high-quality burgers.”

The website identified the restaurant’s signature burger as the “I’m Your Huckleberry,” a 1/3 pound Angus burger covered with Huckleberry Hatch chili barbecue sauce, bacon, goat cheese, roasted red pepper mayo, arugula and served on a Grains of Montana bun.

“Let’s just say these burgers are mouthwatering goodness,” the press release states. “Such amazing seasoning flavors, very juicy and they offer so many yummy toppings!”

The Billings restaurant received 574 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on Tripadvisor.

MacPhail’s Burgers in Jackson, Wyo. also made the list at No. 9.

The Burger Dive is open for lunch Monday through Saturday. Click here to visit the website.

Here’s the full TripAdvisor list:

Al’s Burger Shack – Chapel Hill, North Carolina Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs – Naples, Florida Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom – Lincoln, Nebraska Grumps Burgers – Granbury, Texas Slabtown Café and Burgers – Traverse City, Michigan Burger Republic – Nashville, Tennessee Pearl’s Deluxe Burgers – San Francisco, California Back Door Grill – Steamboat Springs, Colorado MacPhail’s Burgers – Jackson, Wyoming The Burger Dive – Billings, Montana

