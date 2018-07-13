After a very wet spring with widespread flooding problems, Montana has flipped the switch and shut off the rain so far in July. Most towns are well below average for rain to this point in July, and it does not look like this will change anytime soon. Saturday, a cold front will come southward out of Canada with cooler air, some clouds, wind and an increase in relative humidity. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for most locations, but along the Rocky Mountain Front temperatures will peak in the 60s. Enjoy the cooler day! An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most locations will be dry. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible over the southern mountains. Next week will be hot with highs in the 80s and 90s. Isolated storms are likely on Monday and Tuesday. Given the dry conditions, new wildfire starts from lightning strikes are a concern. Although we cannot control what Mother Nature does, people can be careful to not start wildfires.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz