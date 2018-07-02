MISSOULA – Imagine spending your entire summer vacation biking across America — that’s exactly what a group of Scouts are doing as they travel from Seattle to Washington D.C.

Eagle Scouts Cycling Across America began planning in 2015 to take Scouts ages 15-to-21 on a cycling trip across the country. The group is made up of 30 people and they began this journey in Seattle two weeks ago.

Their plan is to travel more than 4,000 miles. The journey will take them roughly 67 days and the group hopes to raise awareness and combat childhood obesity.

Story continues below



Tour director Bruce White said that managing a group this large certainly has its challenges.

“Were not all of the same exact talents when it comes to bicycle riding, so we spread out,” White said. “We have three support vehicles that try to keep us all hydrates and eating along the way and keeping us reasonably close together so we don’t lose anybody.” .”

Some of the bicyclists say the best memories have been made setting up camp.

“We have managed to sleep in our hammocks for like 90% of the nights, even when there’s only two trees in our campsite. Triple stack the hammocks and make it work,” Brandon Bolick told MTN News.

The riders said having a “can-do” attitude is an important piece of this journey and something that has been instilled in them from a young age. “Boy Scouts has really taught us how to get into a group that we don’t know at all and drive towards one goal,” said Wesley Pan.

“Everyone has something positive to offer and something that I can learn from and that’s really great,” added Amal Mehta.

They dipped the back tire of their bikes into the water in Seattle when they stated and will do the same when they arrive in New York City.

The group woke up early Sunday morning and traveled to Hamilton where they ended their day.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News