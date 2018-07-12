BOZEMAN – Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport set another record for the total number of passengers flying in and out of the airport for the month of June.

Nearly 135,000 passengers flew in or out of BZN last month. This is about a 12 percent passenger increase from June 2017 and is the most June passenger traffic that the airport has ever seen. Airport Director Brian Sprenger says that the success and growth of the airport helps the growth and economy of southwest Montana.

“It’s part of the booming economy that we’re seeing in the area, both a result of it and also partially creating it so whether it’s the chicken or the egg we’re seeing the results here at the airport much like the rest of the Gallatin Valley and southwest Montana.” Sprenger said.

The airport expects another record-breaking month for July and expects nearly 1.35 million passengers to fly either in or out of BZN in 2018.

Reporting by Carson Vickroy for MTN News