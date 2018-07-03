BUTTE – A 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were charged in Justice Court on Monday with felony counts of criminal endangerment and assault on a minor.

Disturbing details from Butte police say the couple put the child in the bathtub and handcuffed him to a milk crate and even put duct tape over the child’s mouth to prevent him from eating.

According to police, they did this to punish the child because he was taking food from the kitchen.

Police added that other children in the house have been put in foster care while the parents remain in jail on $125,000 bond.

Police asked we not release the name of the couple to protect the identity of the victim in this case. Police said the victim is in foster care and in good health and police are continuing their investigation into this matter.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News