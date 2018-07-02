<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BUTTE – Local Football star and Butte native Colt Anderson hosted the first-ever, two-day Dream Big Days this week in Butte, America.

Anderson hosted the event through his newly formed foundation, Dream Big Montana. He and his wife started the foundation this last year as a way to encourage kids to set lifelong goals based on their passions.

“What I want them to walk away with is just that anything is possible. If they work hard if they do the right things anything is possible,” said Anderson.

Anderson has hosted kids football camps in the past but this year he wanted to make it a two-day event. On Thursday, June 28th The Dream Big Foundation held a Gala at the Copper King event with a dinner, speeches, and a live auction.

The next morning, around 300 kids piled into Anderson’s old stomping grounds, Naranche Stadium, where they performed numerous football drills. The Butte High School football team, college football players from around the state, and former and current NFL Football players encouraged the kids and gave them advice as they jumped, tackled and tested their speed.

Conor McDermott, Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman, said coming to Montana and meeting all of the people from Butte has been an experience he will never forget. He said his platform allows him to inspire small-town kids just like him.

“The whole concept of Dream Big is just to create a foundation to get the kids out here on the field and just have fun. Football is family,” said McDermott.

Ten-year-old Keegan Hunt’s eyes were focused in on each drill he did throughout the camp. He knows that working hard is part of accomplishing his goal of one day becoming a professional wrestler.

“Anybody can conquer there dream anybody can do anything. Everybody is going after a dream and they should all try to conquer it,” said Hunt.

The fun didn’t end on the field. The Kids Fun Event at the Civic Center took place from noon to 4 p.m. It was free and open to the public, where kids could do numerous activities while eating food from Pork Chop Johns, Mackenzie River Pizza Co., and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Police Officers, firemen, Disney Princess and Butte-Silver Bow Government Officers all were a part of the event encouraging kids to follow their dream of becoming any profession.

The Anderson’s hope to make Dream Big Days an annual event. The celebrities at the event Brock Coyle, Chase Reynolds, Tim Montana, Ryan Jensen, Rob O’Neil, Conor McDermott, Maggie Voisin, Keith Sayers, Ty Gregorak, Doug Betters.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News