GREAT FALLS – The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam making the rounds in our community.

Undersheriff David Phillips said in a press release that the scammer(s) are once again are representing themselves as “Detective Sellers,” who they say is a “detective with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office” during the phone call to the victim.

The caller tells the potential victim that there is a warrant for their arrest, or they have not registered or are “out of compliance” as a sex or violent offender.

The caller will then state an amount of money that must be paid in order for the victim to “stay out of jail” and direct the victim to buy gift cards to pay off the warrant. They will ask for the information of the gift cards and may direct the victim to a “Bond” company.

Story continues below



Phillips says that if a sexual or violent offender has not completed the required paperwork, a deputy will inform the person face to face, or a letter will be mailed to their address.

If you receive a call from a person stating that he or she is deputy or detective with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office informing you of a pending arrest for a warrant or other legal issues, you should call the Sheriff’s Office at 406.454.6820 to ensure the person is, in fact, an employee.

At no time will the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office ever call your residence informing you have a warrant for your arrest and offer to take gift cards towards resolving any issue or bond.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News