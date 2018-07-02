<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – A Helena area man is reminding people to be alert for wildlife on the road after he hit a black bear over the weekend.

Duncan Adams tells MTN he was driving east on Highway 83 in the Swan Valley, when a black bear suddenly came out of the tall grass on the side of the road.

Video from his dashboard camera captured the incident.

Story continues below



Hitting the bear caused more than $3,500 worth of damage to his vehicle. The black bear was badly injured, and had to be euthanized. However, no one in the car was injured.

Greg lemon, with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says drivers should use caution, and slow down in areas where wildlife are abundant. Just like Duncan’s case, it is hard to tell when an animal is going to come out of the tall grass.

Where there is one animal there will more than likely be another. During this time of year, expect to come across all sizes of animals. Drivers should always use caution, no matter where they are driving and what time of year it is.

This was the third incident of a bear being killed in a collision with a vehicle in a week. A young grizzly bear was hit and killed near Valier on June 24th. Another bear was struck by a vehicle on Highway 12, near Rimini road last Thursday.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks says if you hit an animal with your vehicle, it should be treated as a car accident and reported to authorities.