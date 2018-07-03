Fish, Wildlife and Parks is urging caution on boat ramps at Tiber Reservoir north of Great Falls.

FWP has removed the cables across the north and south Bootlegger boat ramps.

Boaters are reminded that those access points are only for boats that have been certified under the Aquatic Invasive Species program.

Public boat launching with inspection stations are available only at the VFW campground on the south shore, and the marina on the reservoir’s north shore.

Boat inspection is required when leaving the reservoir at the public boat launches.