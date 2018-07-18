GREAT FALLS – Cesar Millan, the host of National Geographic’s “Dog Whisperer” and “Dog Nation,” will headline a fundraiser for the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center on September 7.

Cesar Millan LIVE! begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature live demonstrations and much more at the Mansfield Center.

Millan is a best-selling author and public speaker and has more than 25 years of canine experience.

Tickets are available online or at the Mansfield Box Office. Prices range from $50 to $100 and tickets are required for all ages.

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center provides temporary shelter to cats and dogs as well as space for humane education and training courses.

To get involved with the Center or to view available animals, click here. For more information about Millan, visit his website.