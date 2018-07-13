HELENA – The Helena Public Art Committee will host its annual Chalk Up Helena! event on Saturday, July 21, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This event gives artists of all ages the chance to display their talents on the Downtown Walking Mall’s Trolley Block (between Broadway and the Library).

The theme for the chalk festival is “Out of this World!”

“Exploring the theme ‘Out of this World’ is a great way to get in the right frame of mind for Helena’s premier summer event, Symphony Under the Stars, featuring music from Star Wars later the same day. The Helena Public Art Committee is proud to tie two great Helena summer traditions together thematically,” said HPAC member Abigail St. Lawrence, who also serves on the Helena Symphony Board.

Sidewalk chalk art provides a wonderful temporary medium for artistic expression. For the 11th straight year, Chalk Up Helena! will feature the creations of dozens of artists.

The event includes six categories of artists: 10 years and younger; ages 11-14; ages 15-18; ages 19 and older; professional; and team: family, group, or adult with child. Participants in the professional category will compete for a $400 award.

Registration fees are $5 for artists 18 and younger, $10 for 19 and older and teams; and $25 for professional artists. The HPAC provides chalk for artists. Registration is free for artists 10 years and younger who bring their own chalk.

The event awards prizes by two methods. Peoples’ Choice awards are voted by participants and spectators. Judges’ Choice awards are determined by a panel of three judges.

Artists may register online at www.HelenaPublicArts.com or at the event.

The HPAC is an appointed advisory committee to the Helena City Commission. The committee promotes public art in the Helena community and informs residents and visitors about the many works of art available to the public for their enjoyment.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News