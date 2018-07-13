BIGFORK – A child is in stable condition at a Kalispell hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Bigfork Thursday morning.

Montana Highway Patrol investigators say the child was from Bigfork and the vehicle was from Oregon.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

“A vehicle trailer southbound on Montana 35 approaching the intersection of Kimball Way,” said MHP Trooper Thomas Manz. “A child darted out into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle as they attempted to brake and avoid the strike. The child was rolled under the vehicle and was subsequently transported to KRMC for treatment.”

It’s this busy intersection where investigators say the child darted out into the road.

“No alcohol involved that we can detect and right now, no violations by the driver,” Manz said. “Vision was obscured at the intersection because of tall grass and a sign.”

The incident prompted a safety reminder from MHP.

“Just a reminder to everybody to pay attention before they go into the roadway and to watch out for pedestrians, even though vision was obscured in this case.”

The Montana Highway Patrol says they will continue their investigation into the incident.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News