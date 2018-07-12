BIGFORK – A child was taken to a Kalispell hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Bigfork.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Montana Highway 35 near the intersection of Crestview Drive.

A pickup truck towing a small camper hit the child who was taken by ambulance to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

The Montana Highway Patrol tells MTN News that the child is in stable condition at KRMC.

Story continues below



A responding MHP trooper says while the investigation is continuing, initial indications are that the child darted out onto the busy road.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Bigfork Fire Department and Bigfork Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Authorities are urging that motorists slow down on Highway 35 through Bigfork.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Reporting by Mark Thorsell for MTN News

– information from Nicole Miller included in this report.

The video below is courtesy of reporter Nicole Miller.