BOZEMAN – The city is asking residents to visit its website to help generate ideas for a long-term Affordable Housing Work Plan.

Last week, Communication Coordinator Melody Mileur sent out an email stating the city is continuing the beginning stages of addressing affordable housing issues in Bozeman and they want the community to be involved.

“I think that having community input and engaging people through the process is gonna give us a work plan that really meets the need of the community but also starts to find out who can help to reach the different goals that are set,” said Affordable Housing Manager Matthew Madsen.

The survey asks residents varies questions about their housing situation, including if they are renting or making payments on a home, how much of their income goes towards housing payments, what housing challenges they face and solutions for eliminating these problems.

Madsen says this survey will give initial feedback from the community that will steer city employees to focus their efforts on what the community wants and needs in regards to long-term affordable housing. He says each submission is important in painting the larger big picture.

“Being a part of the community, your voice is important so everybody’s voice is important and we need to hear from as many people as possible and that is how you get a community-driven process and that is how you get a plan that ultimately meets the need of all of the community. So even though its one voice, one voice is really important in the big picture,” said Madsen.

At the end of the survey, participants can give their email and phone number and city employees will contact them for more in-depth information.

Click here to view and fill out the survey.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News