HELENA – Four classic WWII aircraft are visiting the Helena Regional Airport as a part of the Wings of Freedom Tour.

The Wings of Freedom Tour is put on by the Collings Foundation (501(c)3) as a living history event to help Americans to learn more about their heritage through direct participation.

The bomber and fighter aircraft on display include a B-25 Mitchell, a P-51 Mustang, a B-17 Flying Fortress and a B-24 Liberator.

The planes will be by Morrison Park off Airport Rd through Thursday, July 5th. People are able to not only tour the aircraft but also book flights in the planes themselves.

Chief Pilot Robert Pinksten says it’s great to teach people about these planes but his favorite part is when veterans come to see the planes.

“Talking with World War II vets, climbing up in the cockpit with them, exchanging tips about flying the aircraft with a guy who flew it in combat over WWII is just an incredible experience,” said Pinksten.

The next stop for the Wings of Freedom Tour is the Bozeman Yellowstone international airport.

Walk Through Tour Times (no reservations needed):

7/2/2018 – 12:00 PM till 5:00 PM

7/3/2018 – 9:00 AM till 5:00 PM

7/4/2018 – 9:00 AM till 5:00 PM

7/5/2018– 9:00 AM till 5:00 PM

$15 Adults / $5 Children 12 and under.

Flights take place before and after tours.