LIVINGSTON-The Livingston man who shot at law enforcement officers, leading to a manhunt near Bozeman Pass is facing more than $5 million in bonds.

Shaunesy Cole, 37, was seen in Park County Justice Court Friday morning and was charged with attempted deliberate homicide, fleeing from law enforcement and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $5 million.

Cole was also named as a suspect in a May 16, 2018 incident and charged with burglary of a motorcycle, electronics, and jewelry from a home in the Livingston area. Cole was also charged with criminal endangerment and fleeing from a police officer in the case, where he allegedly led law enforcement on a chase from Livingston to Billings. Bond was set for $250,000.

Cole was also charged with theft of a Chevrolet Cobalt in Livingston on April 21, 2018, and deceptive practices of a common scheme for using credit cards without the consent of owners, making purchases at Walmart and a gas station in Big Timber. Bond was set for $25,000.

Cole’s next court appearances are set for July 30, 2018.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

-Emma Hamilton reporting for MTN