GREAT FALLS – Ronald Knapp, 56, was arrested on Friday and charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, Knapp, a tier 2 sex offender, also failed to give notice for a change of address.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Knapp has convictions in Missoula County from 1989 for sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent.

He also has an offense for theft in Cascade County from 1982.

His bail has been set at $125,000.

