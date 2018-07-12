<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MISSOULA – A one-of-a-kind art collection was delivered to the University of Montana Wednesday morning, straight from the nation’s Capitol.The nine-piece collection was once owned by Copper King William A. Clark. The artwork includes eight paintings and one sculpture.

The Montana Museum of Art and Culture at UM will house the pieces. The artwork will be unveiled on October 4 in an inaugural exhibition.

MMAC Director Barbara Koostra says this is a truly unique opportunity for the community to see this display.

“This is world-class art. These are works of art that William Clark himself chose for his collection, he of course being one of the Copper Kings. Nine pieces were trucked directly from Washington D.C.”

The exhibition will run through June 15, 2019.

Reporting by Russ Thomas for MTN News