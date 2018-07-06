POLSON – New details are emerging from the homicide that took place at McDonald Lake on June 24th.

According to court documents the victim — Cassandra Harris, 24 of Ronan — was on her way to a party with the four suspected assailants.

When the group of five arrived at the party too early, Harris and one of the other people in the car, Joe Parizeau, 22, of Ronan, got out of the vehicle. One of those facing charges in the incident — Donovan Sherwood, 18, of Arlee says Parizeau came back to the truck yelling “let’s ditch her” and “let’s leave her.”

The group started to drive off in the truck and Harris began trying to re-enter the vehicle while it was moving between 10 and 15 mph. Court documents further state that while Harris was trying to get back into the vehicle Parizeau pushed her out.

Harris then fell onto the road with enough force to fracture her skull. She was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where she was declared brain dead and later taken off life support.

Parizeau is being charged with negligent homicide while Donovan Sherwood is facing obstructing justice charges.

Two others involved in the incident — Julia Vaile, 18, of Browning and Gale Hendrickx, 19, of Pablo are being charged with negligent homicide but there affidavits are not available yet.