BUTTE – A Butte woman who was the victim of a crime has started a group to help other victims of crime.

Sharon Wilson was the victim of an armed robbery at a casino in Butte in 2007 and continues to suffer from the traumatic event.

She started a victim’s support group called Speaking Out to give people a chance to talk about surviving violent crimes.

Wilson said she often relives the robbery.

“There’s little things that will trigger it: You read something in the newspaper about a robbery it’s back in your mind, you’re at some place and you see somebody in a dark hoodie you’re thinking about it again. I’m constantly looking for exits in a room when I enter,” Wilson said.

She said people who wish to join her group can reach her at the Facebook page called Living Our Story.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News

