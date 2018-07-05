GREAT FALLS – President Donald Trump’s motorcade came right through Great Falls on Northwest Bypass as it headed to the Montana ExpoPark.

People who traveled near and far to show their support or dislike for the President lined the streets along the motorcade route and outside the Four Seasons Arena.

Some of those people said seeing the President is something not everyone can say they’ve done.

“It’s something that I get to tell my parents because they didn’t get to see it and pretty much my whole family will be jealous, pretty sure, but no, it was really cool, it was awesome,” said Jenny Frazer, who traveled from Chester.

Some protesters said they hoped Trump saw their signs as he passed by.

“I hope he did see it,” said Mari vonHoffmann. “It was exciting to see all those vehicles coming and everything like that. That one with the radar on top and all. I don’t know which one he was in, but it was still very exciting.”

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News