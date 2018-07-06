<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – Montana Law Enforcement Officers are asking drivers to please be safe and make good decisions while out on the roads.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there have been at least 8 fatal crashes on Montana roads so far in July 2018, as of this story writing. These crashes including four separate and unrelated fatal crashes on Thursday, July 5th alone.

MHP attributes the crashes to factors including, not wearing a seatbelt, speed and impairment. MHP says these are the leading causes of vehicle fatalities in Montana

MHP representatives say that reducing the fatalities on Montana roads ultimately depends on people making good decisions, before getting behind the wheel.

Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County recommends if people know they’re going to be drinking to plan ahead, so that someone doesn’t harm themselves or others by driving.

“That’s what we want for our Montana roads,” says Sheriff Dutton, “We’re not trying to raise funds, we’re trying to prevent death, needless death and keep our citizens safe.”

Law enforcement would also like to remind people that increased patrols will continue through the weekend.