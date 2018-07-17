While Tuesday’s cloud cover, showers, storms and overall cooler weather was nice, the weather is about to change in a big way Wednesday. Thunderstorms on Tuesday produced hundreds of lightning strikes across the state. While the thunderstorms had rain, some lightning strikes could have created some smoldering areas just waiting for wind and lower humidity to take off into a wildfire. Those conditions arrive Wednesday as most of north-central Montana is under a RED FLAG WARNING. Highs in the 90s, humidity in the 10%s and wind gusts upwards of 30mph will move through Montana Wednesday. If you see a tuft of smoke on a hillside, call the fire department. Thursday will be slightly cooler with lighter wind. Highs will ease back down into the 80s. Friday will be another hot, dry, sunny and breezy day with elevated fire danger. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Saturday will be hot, breezy and dry again. West winds will gust up to 25mph, highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. A cold front moving through the state late in the day will deliver another cool down for all of Big Sky country. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s. It will be breezy with low humidity, but the fire danger will be slightly less. Monday and Tuesday will be relatively cool for the later half of July with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 40s.

