Happy Independence Day! This morning felt more like fall or spring with widespread temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Although it was sunny across Big Sky, afternoon highs were well below normal once again. However, it was a beautiful day and now temperatures will reflect summer more accurately. Thursday will be another sunny day, but you’ll notice the warmth. Highs will climb into the 80s to around 90, making it 10-20 degrees warmer than Wednesday. Friday, a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for northeast Montana as temperatures top out around 100. In fact, highs across the state will likely be the warmest yet this year. Hot, dry and breezy conditions will continue through the weekend which will elevate fire danger. Please be careful with the increasing fire danger.

Have a great holiday!

Curtis Grevenitz