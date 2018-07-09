LIVINGSTON – The Park County Sheriff’s office reports it received a call from a distraught woman stating people were following her and were trying to kill her.

She said she was driving on highway 89 south and just wanted to get to Georgia, adding that demons were chasing her and that she let her children out at a gas station but wasn’t sure which one.

While the woman was still on the phone with dispatch she said she would not stop for law enforcement and had knives and spray she would use on them if they tried to contact her.

She refused to stop for several miles and drove into oncoming traffic. When the woman finally came to a stop, she turned around and attempted to travel north on Highway 89.

A blockade made up of multiple law enforcement agencies tried to stop the woman.

She then tried to ram into a law enforcement vehicle before turning around and heading back south.

She stopped at mile marker 32 and got out of her vehicle in the middle of Highway 89 brandishing a large hunting knife. She continued to threaten to harm law enforcement and herself if they did not let her leave.

After a 20 minute standoff in the middle of the highway, officers were able to close the distance enough to tase her and take her into custody.

The 47-year-old female from Tacoma, Washington is currently being held in Billings on an emergency detainer for a mental health evaluation.

The Park County Sheriff’s office said the “kids” are actually adults. They were located and are okay. They were not involved in the incident with law enforcement.

Reporting by Zoe Zandora for MTN News