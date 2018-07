DEER LODGE – Law enforcement in Deer Lodge is investigating a possible drowning death that occurred Tuesday evening.

Powell County Sheriff Scott Howard said a 49-year-old Deer Lodge man died while swimming at Rock Creek Lake just west of town about 5:30 p.m.

Investigators are waiting for the coroner’s report and haven’t released the identity of the victim as of Wednesday, pending notification of family.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News