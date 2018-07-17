GREAT FALLS – Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks recently shared the story of an eagle that was had apparently become ill.

The eagle was spotted by a couple that was boating on Flathead Lake. They called the FWP TIP-MONT hotline, and a warden came to help.

The eagle was taken to Central Valley Animal Hospital where it was examined and given fluids to help it recover.

FWP said in a Facebook post that the the eagle showed no signs of external injuries and most likely ingested something that is causing it to be ill. Only time will tell if it recovers and can be released back into the wild.

