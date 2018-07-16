On Saturday, the top high school football athletes in the state will take the field for the annual East-West Shrine Game.

It’s played to help raise needed money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Spokane.

The Montana Shrine Game has become one of the top Shrine games in the nation for hospital donations.

Starting on Sunday, we’ll bring you stories of Montana families who have benefited from the work done – starting with Mollie Oswalt.

The young woman from Havre appreciates the care she received from the staff at the organization.

“I had scoliosis and I was put into a torso brace and that was supposed to correct my scoliosis,” she said. “My experience was really great. The doctors were very nice and kid friendly.”

Mollie’s mom, Heather MacLean agreed.

“She was diagnosed when she was five years old,” MacLean said. “It was a good experience. It’s very family friendly place, and she loved to go there it was a neat trip for us to get to go to Spokane.”

“We like to go down to the play area,” said Oswalt. “There was a basketball hoop. There were little shapes you could build stuff with and climb on it. There was an area outside. There was an Xbox, a little TV room; it was just fun to hang out down there. They taught me what it would be like if I didn’t wear my brace, and the difference if I did wear my brace. They taught me how to put on my brace. They showed me x-rays of before and after, with my brace on and without it. And my favorite was Sandy, she was my social worker because she told us what restaurants to eat at, hotels to stay at, fun things to do while we’re there. I like to play tennis. I like to go bike riding and swimming, walking my dogs, badminton. And that would probably not be possible without Shriners because they…without the brace…I mean I had the brace on and that was difficult because it was very. It was from here down to here so it was hard to move around. But, after my surgery it was, it helped a lot being able to do those sports. It was really amazing because they talk to the kids and the adults. Some hospitals they just talk to the parents and tell them, but they like to talk to both of you and have both of them understand what’s going on. My prognosis is really good. Since after my surgery I’ve been able to play all the sports and do the stuff I really love to do.

You can meet more kids like Mollie and find out how you can help the Shriners make a difference in their lives, Saturday at 6 p.m. during the East-West Shrine Game.

The 72nd Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game will be held on July 21, 2018 in Great Falls

You will be able to see the highlights of the game on MTN News and the game will be streaming online at Montanasports.com

