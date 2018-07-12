GREAT FALLS – Around 100 people from Great Falls and Helena put their ear plugs in and boarded either a Black Hawk or Chinook helicopter on Wednesday morning.

The people were bosses, managers, or owners of businesses or nonprofits and were given the opportunity to fly by the Montana Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) boss lift. The lift was located at the Montana Air National Guard in Great Falls.

The purpose of the event was to educate and advocate for the Guard and Reserve employers.

According to Mike Flaherty, the Chair Emeritus of the Montana ESGR, it was the largest aviation event this year.

Scott Wilson, the General Manager of Cascade Electric, said a friend asked if he wanted to go and he automatically said yes.

“I think it’s a great event and I hope more people can participate and realize how important it is, both the Air Guard and the Army National Guard to Great Falls and Montana as a whole,” Wilson said.

The Montana Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Holds four to five similar flights each year. Lewistown, Malta, and Bozeman have also held the event.