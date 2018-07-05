ENNIS – Ennis celebrated its 83rd annual Ennis Fourth of July Parade & Rodeo Wednesday. The event draws people from around the state and country including Joann Kirby who has been attending for 75 years.

Kirby laughs when she recalls the first time she ever visited Ennis and the parade, “My grandfather brought me here the first time to learn to fly fish which is hard for a five-year-old.” She travels from Oregon each year because she loves the small town charm and patriotism.

Local Ennis resident Will Poole says he believes people are attracted to Ennis and Parade because “Ennis is the greatest town in America and there are no two ways about it that’s for sure.”

The Chamber of Commerce puts on the annual event and hosts a float parade competitions. This year’s winners are;

Most Creative – Motivated Mayhem

Classic Car – Mobile RV Tech

Best Youth – Ennis Children Community School

Most Patriotic – Baghdad Shriners

Best Riders – Saddle-its

Overall awards for the 83rd Annual Rodeo Parade For Out of Town – BIG TWEED and For Best Local – BALE OF HAY!

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News