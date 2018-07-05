GREAT FALLS: At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the gates opened at Montana ExpoPark for people to begin lining up at the Four Seasons Arena ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled rally this afternoon.
President Trump’s visit means that a lot of people will be affected by the logistics of the event.
- The President’s rally is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark.
- Details about the time that Air Force One will arrive are not released to the public, and information about the Presidential motorcade from the airport to the event site will not be released. However, people should expect that all roads between the airport and the Montana ExpoPark are subject to being blocked off at any point before, during, and after the rally.
- The Great Falls Police Department says that “residents, business owners, and visitors should anticipate prolonged delays, traffic rerouting, and spontaneous and lengthy road closures throughout the afternoon.”
- KTVH plans to broadcast (on TV and online) the Presidential visit from the time Air Force One arrives until it departs, and will have reporters at several key areas: the arrival of Air Force One; the motorcade; the rally inside the arena; the protest outside the facility; and the departure of Air Force One.
- There is no word yet on whether President Trump will visit Malmstrom Air Force Base or any other organizations or businesses in/around Great Falls.
- The following text appears on the tickets: “No posters, banners, or signs may be brought into the event. There is no dress code. No professional cameras with a detachable lens are permitted. No tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, or GoPros. ID is not required for entry. For further questions, please email events@donaldtrump.com.”