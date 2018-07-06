<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UPDATE: 07/06/2018: Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg released the name of the man killed in a Thursday morning crash outside Augusta.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Michael Dauwalder of Dutton.

The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE 11:00 A.M.: Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa tells MTN that a Thursday morning crash outside of Augusta killed one person.

Trooper Villa says the single-vehicle accident involved an older man.

The driver appears to have drifted off the road and hit a tree. Investigators say speed could be a factor in the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released. Trooper Villa says he was wearing a seatbelt.

HELENA- The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in northern Lewis and Clark County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents page, the crash was reported just after 6:30 Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 287 just northeast of Augusta, near the intersection of Montana Highway 21.

This is a developing story, we will update you when we have more information.