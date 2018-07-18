BOZEMAN – In court Tuesday, the state alleged a father and son arrested in Bozeman have been dealing drugs to a couple with a two-and-a-half-year-old child. The state allegations and court documents outline that the child was likely home at the time of the drug transactions and usage.

The father of the child, Steven Olsen, has prior drug convictions according to the state prosecutor. The couple state Olsen is a stay-at-home father due to a gastrointestinal issue making him unable to work. The defense stated Olsen planned to file for disability. Olsen’s bail was set at $35,000.

Kyle Brooks, one of the two accused drug dealers, had his bail set at $500,000 which was double what the state was asking. The defense asked for $5,000 bail. Judge Bryan Adams stated the reason for such a high bail was because of the danger he felt Brooks posed to the community.

Brooks and his son were pulled over Monday and officers found more than $60,000 cash in the car plus 156.5 grams of heroin, according to statements made in court. Charging documents state the average heroin dose is about .1 grams. The younger Brooks, Ian, had his bail set at $350,000.

The toddler’s mother, Sarah Manthei, had her bail set at $15,000. In charging documents, Manthei and Olsen told officers they had been buying and using heroin for about 6 months.

All four have separate court hearings scheduled in August.

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News