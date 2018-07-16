GREAT FALLS – Kids involved in 4H had the chance to show off one of this year’s projects in the 2018 Livestock Show and Sale, also known as the Fill Your Freezer event.

Depending on the type of product, they were given their projects as early as October.

Ages ranged from 8-18 but all had the same expectations: raise a high quality product, impress the judges, and win big at the auction.

Brooke Gerard has been involved in the livestock leadership program for years and says what keeps people coming back is not only the product, but to support the kids.

“They know their products, they know their species and they know their animals. They are willing to share their stories and are willing to tell you fun things about raising a project and it’s a learning experience for everybody,” Gerard said.

Gerard’s daughters were raised as “4Her’s” and tells us it’s not a chore, but they actually enjoy raising the animals.

If you wish to get your child involved, Gerard says it’s worth reaching out because there are many different projects through 4H.

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News