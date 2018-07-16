The Scobey Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded on Sunday to a hay field fire by the Jack Johnson place on North Four Buttes Road.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire burned about 600 acres and destroyed around 70 bales. SVFD said that two back-burns were created to help save 120 bales.

John Machart assisted with aerial drops to contain the north side while green crops stopped the south side, and fire engines extinguished the head to the east.

Country Road Department operator Mike Bergeron contained the perimeter to help eliminate spread of fire if ignited again.

The SVFD said that the fire was likely sparked by a swather.

The SVFD thanked the following agencies and people for assisting:

Daniels County emergency personnel; Don Hammar; Travis Oller; Joe Hammar; Brian French; Chance Hammar; Brad Lamb; Boyce Urdahl; Collin Wahl; Austin Erickson; Brandi Halverson; Scott Halverson; Skip Baldry; Mike Bergeron; Neil Holum; Cole Holum; Alex Juel; Richard Handran; Coronach Fire Department; Deputy Chief Byron Travland; Corey Schnell; Toby Noy; and Tony Kochanowski.