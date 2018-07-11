<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HUSON – Fire crews spent Tuesday evening checking for hotspots and mopping up after a small wildlands fire broke out in Huson.

Frenchtown Rural Fire District spokesman Mel Holtz says the approximately two-acre fire sparked Tuesday on Wambil Lane.

The Montana Department of Natural resources and Conservation along with Nine Mile Ranger District crews also battled the blaze.

Holtz wants to remind the public that open burning is closed.

Reporting by Mahkia Clark for MTN News

(7.10.18 report)

